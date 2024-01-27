Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 34,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

