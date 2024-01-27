IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Buy Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

IPGP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.20. 1,349,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,938. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.52.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $786,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,056,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,523 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after purchasing an additional 263,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

