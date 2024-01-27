iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,629,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 820,563 shares.The stock last traded at $104.28 and had previously closed at $103.84.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.83.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.