iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,134,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 28,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 587,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,422. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.