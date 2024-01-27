iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 8,725,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 279% from the previous session’s volume of 2,300,946 shares.The stock last traded at $45.60 and had previously closed at $45.44.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.62.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
