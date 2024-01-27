iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,954 shares.The stock last traded at $107.22 and had previously closed at $106.87.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

