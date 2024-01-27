iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,056,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 570,954 shares.The stock last traded at $107.22 and had previously closed at $106.87.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.