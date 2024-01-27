iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 451,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 551,231 shares.The stock last traded at $23.39 and had previously closed at $23.22.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REET. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.