iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 36,710 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 30,374 shares.The stock last traded at $112.00 and had previously closed at $112.01.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $910.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.69.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,299,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,356,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,976,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.