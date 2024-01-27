iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.28. 160,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.