iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after purchasing an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.01. 328,111 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.49 and a 200 day moving average of $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

