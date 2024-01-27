iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.89. 21,031,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,912,124. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.