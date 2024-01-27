iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.79. The stock had a trading volume of 482,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,291. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

