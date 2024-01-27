iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 599,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 308,138 shares.The stock last traded at $231.62 and had previously closed at $230.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.81. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 100 ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

