iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,222,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 750,936 shares.The stock last traded at $173.33 and had previously closed at $172.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after acquiring an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,051,000.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

