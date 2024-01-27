iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IJK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,605. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $80.37.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

