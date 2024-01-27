iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 129,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,039. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

