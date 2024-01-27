iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Lessened by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFLO. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49,142.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 362,180 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,674,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,364. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average is $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

