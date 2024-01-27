J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.
J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance
Shares of JDW opened at GBX 830 ($10.55) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 440.80 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 857.50 ($10.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 778.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,763.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.
J D Wetherspoon Company Profile
