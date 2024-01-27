J D Wetherspoon’s (JDW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of JDW opened at GBX 830 ($10.55) on Wednesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 440.80 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 857.50 ($10.90). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 778.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 711.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,763.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.32.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

