Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JACK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.94.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 304,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,363. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $60.43 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

