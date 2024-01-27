Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Jaguar Health Stock Performance
Jaguar Health stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 104,343,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.
Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health
About Jaguar Health
Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.
