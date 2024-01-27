Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

Jaguar Health stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 104,343,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,867,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Jaguar Health has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $5.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 370.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,191.67%. The company had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Jaguar Health will post -5.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

About Jaguar Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth $1,079,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 141.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

