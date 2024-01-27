Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 558.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $41,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

JAZZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $122.54. 456,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.01 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 139.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.56.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

