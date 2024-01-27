JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie restated a neutral rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JD.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Shares of JD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 9,517,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,825,544. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

