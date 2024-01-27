Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to Hold

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Puma Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Puma has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, padel or netball, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

