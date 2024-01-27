Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to Hold

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Puma Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Puma stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $41.30. 180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. Puma has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.
Puma Company Profile
