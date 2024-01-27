Jefferies Financial Group Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $175.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

WCN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.24.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.41. 985,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,476. The firm has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $140.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a one year low of $126.12 and a one year high of $154.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.