Jet Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $202,905.40 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 72.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $10.76 million and $202,905.40 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00017443 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020177 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,117.67 or 1.00010095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011271 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.11 or 0.00204481 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1,728.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000579 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00614947 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $202,493.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

