JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Down 4.3%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 462,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 987,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JinkoSolar in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.30 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,678,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,895,000 after purchasing an additional 493,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after purchasing an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,026,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,530,000 after purchasing an additional 803,164 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,657,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.