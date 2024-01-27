JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,040. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inhibrx has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.08.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 282.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,619,000 after buying an additional 1,506,986 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Inhibrx by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,524,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,720 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

