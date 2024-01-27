JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Target Price to $63.00

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,564. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. LKQ has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 228.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

