JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to “Overweight”

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.37.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,776,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,539. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $411.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 244,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 140,916 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 418,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,736,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,406,000 after buying an additional 780,929 shares during the period. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

