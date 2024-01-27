K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval Sells 7,268 Shares

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$39,101.84.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

Shares of CVE KNT remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Friday. 337,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KNT. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.