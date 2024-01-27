Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $64.23 and last traded at $64.23. 35,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 91,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 380.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 404.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

