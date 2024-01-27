Kathy L. Hibbs Sells 38,548 Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Stock

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 38,548 shares of 23andMe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $28,140.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,280,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,654.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ME traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.75. 2,562,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.40. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.80 million.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
