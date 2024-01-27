Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.03 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Kava has a market capitalization of $774.10 million and $13.03 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00078951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00030159 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00023032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,861,778 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

