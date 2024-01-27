Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.76.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,356,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

