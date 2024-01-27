Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $184.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

