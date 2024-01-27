Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 3,289 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,289 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 30,832,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,822,570. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.89. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

