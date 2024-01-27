Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,567,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,299,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.87, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.