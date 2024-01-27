KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,244,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786,077 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of KE worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in KE by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KE by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of KE by 1,132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after buying an additional 10,141,296 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

BEKE traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.30. 3,181,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,979. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 billion. KE had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. KE’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

