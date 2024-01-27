Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Down 3%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.77 and last traded at $8.09. Approximately 108,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 275,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $501.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $43.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 111,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 761,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 184,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kearny Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

