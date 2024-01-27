Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target to $58.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GSBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

