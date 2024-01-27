Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target to $32.00

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,780. The company has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.65.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 20.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 121.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 152,350.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

