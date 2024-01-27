Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Price Target to $11.00

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 279.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

See Also

