Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Target Price to $55.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 67.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 47.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $695,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

