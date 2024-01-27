Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) PT Raised to $66.00 at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE:KMPR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 520,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $68.15.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.19). Kemper had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.40 per share, with a total value of $414,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,492.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kemper during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

