KeyCorp Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $545.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $438.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a 52-week low of $285.33 and a 52-week high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

