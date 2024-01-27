KeyCorp Raises Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $60.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,551. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

