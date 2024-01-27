KeyCorp Raises Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.18.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $208.73. 407,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,858. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.39 and its 200-day moving average is $195.61. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,216,254.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total value of $1,216,561.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $977,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,735 shares in the company, valued at $23,216,254.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,056,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 956,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,570,000 after buying an additional 674,785 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.