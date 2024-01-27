Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after buying an additional 59,010,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,029,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,458,000 after purchasing an additional 150,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after purchasing an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at $35,451,408.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,655. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

