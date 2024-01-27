Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.17. 2,579,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.25. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 809,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,788,000 after buying an additional 149,787 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,103,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 459,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,542,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

