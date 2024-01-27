KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $650.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $525.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.50.

Get KLA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLA

KLA Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $42.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $599.37. 2,195,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,694. KLA has a 1 year low of $355.88 and a 1 year high of $658.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $568.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 109.25% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 23.2 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.